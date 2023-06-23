Two arrested in killing of 16-year-old student outside of Mays High School

ATLANTA — Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the May 28 fatal shooting of 16-year-old Bre’Asia Powell, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Jaquan Withers, 18, and Willie Dennis, 19, were charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Powell was critically wounded during a shooting at Mays High School in Southwest Atlanta, and she was taken to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Another 16-year-old male victim suffered gunshot wounds but survived.

Investigations led to the identification of Withers and Dennis as suspects. Withers was already in custody on unrelated charges when investigators secured warrants for his arrest on June 16.

Dennis was apprehended on June 22 by officers assigned to Operation Heatwave who found him travelling in an SUV, and he was charged later.

The investigation is ongoing, according to authorities, and the information provided is preliminary.

