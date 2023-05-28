Graduation Celebration Turns Deadly at Mays High School in Atlanta

The News:

A graduation celebration took a tragic turn early Sunday morning as a confrontation escalated into a deadly shooting at Mays High School in Atlanta.

Two teenagers, a boy and a girl, both 16 years old, were the victims in this distressing incident.

What Happened?

Reports reached local authorities around half past two in the morning, stating that shots had been fired at the premises of Benjamin E. Mays High School. A 16-year-old girl was found wounded on the scene and was swiftly transported to the hospital, where she died from her injuries. Not long after, a 16-year-old boy arrived at the hospital himself, nursing a gunshot wound, which the police later verified was from the same incident.

The incident didn’t originate at the school but was seemingly an offshoot of an unauthorized assembly that formed at the school’s driveway, following the dispersal of a graduation party elsewhere in the community.

What’s Next?

While the identities of the victims remain undisclosed, the city is in mourning and shock over this tragic incident. The authorities are actively working with school officials to piece together the series of events leading to this unfortunate incident.