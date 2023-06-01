A City in Mourning: Atlanta remembers student who was killed outside Mays High School

A celebration of life and spirit services for Benjamin E. Mays High School student-athlete Bre’Asia D. Powell, who was tragically killed last week, will take place this weekend.

The 16-year-old’s life was cut short during a gathering following a graduation party.

Bre’Asia was one of two teenagers who became victims of a deadly shooting at the premises of Mays High School in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Reports indicated that an unauthorized assembly formed at the school’s driveway following a graduation party elsewhere in the community. Bre’Asia was found wounded on the scene and was swiftly transported to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

A viewing will be held on Friday, June 2, from 3 p.m.- 7 p.m. at the Alfonso Dawson Mortuary Chapel, at 3000 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. This will provide an opportunity for the community, friends, and family members to pay their respects and remember the young athlete’s vibrant spirit.

The celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 3 at noon at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church, 534 Fairburn Road NW. The service will be officiated by Dr. Gregory A. Sutton, offering those close to Bre’Asia an opportunity to honor her life and share memories of her.

Local authorities are working in conjunction with school officials to investigate the unfortunate incident and provide support for all those affected by this tragic event.

Bre’Asia D. Powell’s life was marked by her dedication to sports and studies. Her sudden death has sent ripples through the community, prompting calls for unity, healing, and a reinforced focus on preventing future acts of violence within the community.