Poultry in Motion: Chaos ensues as truckload of chicken parts spills on Georgia highway

A tractor trailer hauling chicken parts lost a portion of its load on Knox Bridge Highway eastbound at Butterworth Road in Cherokee County, causing traffic delays in the area Tuesday.

The incident led to the closure of one lane on the road, while the remaining lanes were congested with vehicles.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the incident and acted quickly to clear the area. Despite the prompt response, motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible, as traffic was backed up for some time.

The crash was cleared and all lanes were reopened.