Georgia police officer charged with tampering with evidence in shooting case

The Gist: Angelika McDonald, a 40-year-old officer with the Thomson Police Department, has been arrested and charged by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for violation of oath of office, false statements and writings, and tampering with evidence.

What happened: According to the GBI, McDonald attended a block party on May 20 on Knox Street while off duty and was present when a shooting occurred. McDonald was later called to assist with the shooting.

Preliminary information indicates that McDonald provided false information to GBI agents about the shooting incident. GBI officials say the investigation also shows that McDonald provided instructions to a witness on how to conceal evidence in the case.

What’s Next: Once the GBI investigation is complete, the case file will be forwarded to the Toombs Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution. The GBI urges anyone with additional information regarding this case to contact the Thomson Police Department or submit an anonymous tip.