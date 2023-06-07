What does civic racial equality look like in Georgia?

The Gist: Georgia ranks as the 7th best state for civic racial equality according to a WalletHub study analyzing racial equality in social and civic engagement across five key metrics.

What is Civic Racial Equality?: Civic racial equality means ensuring everyone is treated equally, regardless of their skin color, when it comes to civic participation and access to public services.

By The Numbers:

Georgia ranks 7th best state for civic racial equality according to WalletHub study

30th in share of single-parent households

11th in share of adult population on parole

16th in share of veterans, volunteer rate, and voter-turnout rate

The Survey: WalletHub collected data on 48 states and the District of Columbia to determine which states have the most racial equality in civic engagement. The data compared the difference between white and black Americans in areas like the share of single-parent households, the volunteer rate, and voter turnout.

Why It Matters: The study highlights the progress that Georgia has made towards achieving racial equality in social and civic engagement but also underscores areas where the state can improve. The data reveals that there is still a significant gap in voter turnout between black and white Americans in Georgia.