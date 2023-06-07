Copperhead snake bites 4-year-old boy during camping trip

The Gist: Jad Pollom, a 4-year-old, from Chattanooga was camping with his family over Memorial Day weekend at the Highlands near the Georgia border when he was bitten by a copperhead snake.

What Happened?: Jad was playing on the porch outside the cabin when the venomous snake bit him on his left ankle. Jad’s father, Jesse, took a photo of the snake before it slithered away, which proved helpful for medical professionals treating Jad in the emergency room. Jad received 10 vials of anti-venom treatment, but his skin continued to swell, and he was flown to Children’s Hospital at Erlanger for extra care. After spending three days in the hospital, Jad is now at home recovering.

Why It Matters to You: Copperhead snakes are common in Georgia and can pose serious risks to humans. These venomous snakes typically avoid human contact but will bite if they feel threatened. Their bites can cause pain, swelling, and potentially life-threatening complications. It is crucial to identify copperheads and take necessary precautions while camping or hiking in snake-occupied areas.

What’s Next?: Experts advise campers and hikers to take precautions like wearing sturdy boots, using a flashlight at night, and avoiding walking in tall grass or other areas where snakes may be hiding.

If you encounter a snake, do not provoke it and move away calmly. It is essential to seek medical attention immediately if bitten by a snake, as prompt treatment can save lives. While it can be scary to encounter snakes in the wilderness, taking the necessary precautions and being prepared can help keep you safe.