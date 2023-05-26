Meet the Valedictorian and Salutatorian Appling County’s Class of 2023

Appling County High School has announced the Class of 2023 Valedictorian and Salutatorian. The distinction of Valedictorian has been conferred upon Caden Floyd, while Lexi Steedley has been recognized as the Salutatorian.

The Role and Recognition of Valedictorian and Salutatorian

The designations of Valedictorian and Salutatorian are traditional academic honors, recognizing the students with the highest and second highest grade point averages across their high school journey, respectively.

As Valedictorian, Caden Floyd’s academic performance across four years has been the highest among his peers. This achievement reflects his dedication to academic pursuits and his commitment to excellence.

Lexi Steedley, as Salutatorian, has also demonstrated exceptional academic prowess. Her performance, culminating in the second-highest academic ranking in the class, underlines her hard work and perseverance in her academic pursuits.

About Appling County High School

Located in Baxley, Georgia, Appling County High School is a part of the Appling County School District. The high school offers a comprehensive curriculum to prepare students for post-secondary education and career paths.

In recognizing a Valedictorian and Salutatorian, the school aims to acknowledge the highest levels of academic achievement among its students. These distinctions are part of a long-standing tradition in schools across the United States, and they hold significant prestige.

Caden Floyd and Lexi Steedley have earned these distinctions through their high academic performance at Appling County High School. The school and the wider community extend their congratulations to both students.