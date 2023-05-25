Major Traffic Shifts Expected on Union Hill Road in Cherokee Starting May 30

The Gist: Road improvement projects are set to disrupt traffic on Union Hill Road in Cherokee County beginning May 30.

The Project: Union Hill Road (South) at the intersection with Lower Union Hill Road will be closed for construction of a roundabout, lasting until July 31. Union Hill Road (North) remains open with flagging operations in place. Old Jones Road will remain open.

Another closure at Highway 20 and Union Hill Road is set, with a detour through East Cherokee Drive. The roundabout work is due to complete by Aug. 1, while the Highway 20 closure is expected to last three months. Plan routes in advance to avoid delays.

By The Numbers:

Start of two major closures: May 30.

Duration of Union Hill Road (South) closure: Two months.

Duration of Highway 20 closure at Union Hill Road: 90 days.

Why It Matters: Expect travel disruptions and compounded accessibility issues due to simultaneous closures.

Detours: Detour routes via Arbor Hill Road, Gaddis Road, and East Cherokee Drive will guide motorists. Call the Roadway Capital Program at 678-493-6077 for detour inquiries.