DeKalb County’s Fight Against Blight Continues: Find out which houses will be destroyed next



The Gist: In a move to continue their fight against urban decay, DeKalb County has set the dates for the demolition of two residential properties that have been deemed as blight.

What Happened?: CEO Michael Thurmond and Allen Mitchell, the Director of Community Development, have announced that the county will be demolishing two residential properties deemed to be in poor condition. The first property at 3659 Radcliffe Blvd., Decatur, is set for demolition at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24, and the second property at 1126 Pluma Dr., Atlanta, is set for 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 25.





Since 2017, 636 properties have been demolished and abated.

The first-ever Comprehensive Property Condition Survey of Unincorporated DeKalb County was completed in Sept. 2020.

The county has also launched a 5-year Comprehensive Commercial Corridor Inspection program.

Regulatory compliance sweeps of local hotels and motels have been performed, showcasing a high standard of regulatory enforcement.

Why It Matters: These scheduled demolitions are part of a wider initiative by DeKalb County to reduce blight and enhance the quality of life for its residents. The Demolition and Abatement Task Force was established in January 2017 to share information, coordinate enforcement efforts, and collaborate on initiatives to reduce the number of blighted properties in the county.

The Task Force includes representatives from Law, Planning and Sustainability, Community Development, Keep DeKalb Beautiful, Code Compliance, Sanitation, and GIS who meet on a regular basis.