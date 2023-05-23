Will Dunwoody Residents Ditch or Dig Deep for a $60 Million parks bond?



The Gist: Come this November, Dunwoody residents will make a choice. Will they back a $60 million bond issue?

The bond would fund the improvement of parks, greenspace, and trails. It’s up to Dunwoody citizens to decide.

What Happened?: The Dunwoody City Council gave the green light for the bond election at a recent meeting. If residents give their approval, the funds raised will be used for capital improvements. Roberts Drive Park, Homecoming Park on Vermack Drive, and Softball Fields are among the potential beneficiaries. The final decision rests with voters in the General Election on November 7, 2023.

By The Numbers:

The bond issue totals $60 million

The bond would be paid over 20 years

The average home in Dunwoody ($500,000 value frozen at $400,000) could see an increase of $157.36 a year to property taxes, adding 2.3% to the total tax bill

Why It Matters: The bond issue offers an opportunity to bolster recreational areas in Dunwoody. Tom Lambert, City Council Member, stated, “We have done our due diligence and constructed a sound, well-thought-out plan that includes parks and trails.”

The Vote: November 7, 2023 is when Dunwoody residents cast their votes. The choice before them is to approve or reject the bond issue.

The results of the General Election will determine whether parks, greenspace, and trails receive the proposed funding.