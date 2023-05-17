Step Back in Time: Milledgeville’s Most Stunning Historic Sites Open Their Doors

The Gist: Milledgeville’s historic charm will be on full display on June 10, as 20 historic homes and sites open their doors for the Georgia Trust Expedition. Visitors will get a rare glimpse into the city’s rich past, from the 1838 Rockwell House to the 1806 Major Edward White House, among other significant landmarks.

What Happened? The Georgia Trust Expedition has announced a day-long, self-guided tour in Milledgeville on June 10, starting at 10 a.m. The tour will feature 20 historical homes and sites, including homes that date back to the early 1800s and significant sites like Georgia’s Old State Capitol and Andalusia Farm, home of renowned author Flannery O’Connor.

The tour will kick off with a historical orientation at Georgia College and State University’s Arts & Sciences Building. After the tour, a closing reception will be held at Lockerly Arboretum, complete with drinks and hors d’oeuvres.

By The Numbers:

20 historic homes and sites will be open for tours.

The tour starts at 10 a.m.

Tickets for the event are $75 for Georgia Trust members and $100 for non-members. Tour-only tickets are also available for $40.

A $15 lunch voucher is included in the full registration ticket price.

Why It Matters: This event brings to light the importance of preserving and appreciating the city’s rich heritage. Proceeds from the Expedition will support the preservation and educational programs of the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation.

What’s Next?: Tickets are available at GeorgiaTrust.org until June 7 or until they sell out. For those interested in history, architecture, or the ongoing preservation and revitalization efforts in Milledgeville, this event is a unique opportunity to explore and learn more about the city’s historic charm.

About Georgia Trust Expeditions and Historic Preservation: The Georgia Trust Expedition offers a platform for members and guests to explore historic homes and sites in a day-long, self-guided tour. The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation, celebrating its 50th anniversary, is a leading nonprofit preservation organization, working for the preservation and revitalization of Georgia’s diverse historic resources.