Dive into Roswell’s proposed budget and discover what it means for you

The Gist: Roswell has unveiled a $194.3 million proposed budget for the 2024 fiscal year, asking residents to delve into the details via an online interactive budget book. The proposal includes a balanced budget, a continuation of Public Safety Initiatives, and a 3% merit-based pay rise for City employees.

What Happened? The proposed budget was introduced at a Special Called Mayor and City Council Meeting on May 11. Interested residents can explore the budget online, divided by funds and departments, and present their thoughts and questions at the upcoming budget meetings on May 22 and June 12. The final budget vote is set for June 12, the start of the new fiscal year.

By The Numbers:

The suggested budget totals $194.3 million.

The City plans to keep a General Fund Reserve of $23.4 million or 25%.

Over $30 million is set aside for capital investment.

The budget incorporates a 3% average merit-based pay increase for City employees.

An estimated $5 million is earmarked for the Historic Parks and Botanical Gardens Division Activation and Maintenance Plan.

Why It Matters: The proposed budget underscores Roswell’s commitment to providing top-tier services while maintaining fiscal responsibility. Notably, the budgeting process for this year employed Zero-Based Budgeting, prompting every city department to re-evaluate their organization and delivery of services. This resulted in what city officials are calling numerous innovative ideas for efficient and effective service delivery.

What’s Next? Residents can peruse the proposed budget at www.roswellgov.com/budget and are encouraged to bring their queries and comments to the upcoming budget meetings on May 22 and June 12.

The final budget vote will also take place on June 12. Those with questions or needing more information can reach out via email at budget@roswellgov.com.

Go Deeper: If you want to watch the discussion of the budget that took place on May 11, all Roswell City Council meetings are streamed online. You can watch the May 11 meeting here.

In The Know: While much attention is given to national politics and the workings of Congress and the White House, local government meetings are where the decisions that impact your daily life are made. City Council, County Commission, School Board Meetings, and Town Halls are where your elected leaders discuss and decide the issues that most effect your family and your community. These meetings are open to the public.



Each week, The Georgia Sun highlights some of the meetings and local government actions you need to know about in your community to keep you informed and to make sure you know what decisions your elected officials are considering and how your tax dollars are being spent.