Maker of EV battery materials Anovion Technologies is coming to Bainbridge

A manufacturer of materials for the lithium-ion batteries used to power electric vehicles will invest $800 million in a plant in Southwest Georgia that will create more than 400 jobs, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday.

Chicago-based Anovion Technologies supplies premium synthetic graphite, the largest battery material used in EVs by mass, exceeding copper, nickel, manganese, cobalt and lithium. The new 1.5-million-square-feet plant in Bainbridge will be the first of its size and scale in North America.

“We are thrilled to be opening our first large-scale expansion manufacturing facility in Georgia,” Anovion CEO Eric Stopka said. “The state’s strong technical workforce and top-tier schools will help advance research partnerships and contribute to a highly skilled talent pipeline in support of Anovion’s drive for continued innovation and creation of exciting climate technology jobs of the future.”

“Georgia is fast becoming the e-mobility capital of the nation,” Gov. Brian Kemp added. “Job creators like them are recognizing that every corner of our state has the resources and workforce needed for success.”

The two largest economic development projects in Georgia history are electric vehicle manufacturing plants.

Hyundai is investing $5.5 billion in a plant near Savannah in Bryan County expected to generate 8,100 jobs when fully built out. Rivian’s $5 billion plant east of Atlanta will create 7,500 jobs.

Suppliers of electric vehicle batteries also are springing up across the state to serve the two EV manufacturing plants.

Anovion will be hiring for a variety of technical, production, and engineering jobs, as well as administrative and management positions. Interested individuals can learn more about working at Anovion by visiting the company’s website at www.anoviontech.com.

The Bainbridge plant is expected to begin operations in late 2025.