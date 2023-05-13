Meet the new CEO of the Marietta College and Career Academy



MARIETTA — Marietta City Schools is set to welcome workforce development expert Rob Garcia III as the new CEO of its College and Career Academy.

Garcia, an Auburn University graduate and Marietta native, will begin his role this summer, bringing a wealth of experience to the table.

Marietta City Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera expressed his confidence in Garcia’s appointment, citing Garcia’s commitment to workforce development and his ability to bridge the gap between education and industry. “Rob’s expertise, leadership, and Marietta roots make him an exceptional fit for this position,” Rivera said. “We are excited to see how he will create new opportunities for both our students and teachers.”

Garcia has made a name for himself in the field of workforce development. He currently leads initiatives at the Council for Adult and Experiential Learning and has past experience with the Associated General Contractors of Georgia, the National Skills Coalition, and the Cobb Chamber of Commerce.

His appointment aligns with the school district’s innovative Career Pathways program at Marietta High School, which offers students diverse career exploration opportunities. The program provides a comprehensive curriculum in various sectors, including culinary arts, video production, finance, nursing, and architecture.

Garcia shared his excitement about the opportunity to contribute to the school district’s mission. “My passion lies in bridging the gap between education and industry,” Garcia said. “This is an incredible opportunity to combine my professional experience with my love for this community, and I look forward to collaborating with our talented team here at Marietta City Schools.”