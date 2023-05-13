Mom, Listen to My Heart: Your Child’s Silent Message This Mother’s Day

As Mother’s Day approaches, let’s take a moment to appreciate all the moms out there. You deserve more than just a single day.

For all the moms with little ones, here are some things your kids might want to tell you, if only they could find the words.

Your love is everything. I know I’m not always easy, but your love means the world to me. Don’t worry so much about being the “perfect” mom. What’s important is that you love me and you’re there for me, even on my toughest days.

Being with you is enough. You might be tired after a long day and can’t play as much as you want. But just being around you is great. We don’t always have to be doing something. Just being with you makes me happy.

Thanks for the meals, even when I don’t eat them. I might not eat everything you make, and sometimes I might even throw some of it. But I appreciate you trying to get me to try new foods. I might not like everything now, but I’ll grow to like more as I get older.

You’re a hard-working mom. Whether you work long hours at your job, have a part-time job, or stay at home with me, you’re doing an amazing job. You’re teaching me so much. Even if I don’t always show it, I appreciate all you do.

Even when I’m upset, I’m still having a good time. Like that time you planned a fun day and I ended up throwing a tantrum. That’s just me figuring out my big feelings. Even if I didn’t show it, I had a lot of fun. Don’t stop planning these days, you’re doing great.

To all the moms out there, your kids love you more than you know. Even if they can’t always express it, they appreciate all you do. Happy Mother’s Day!