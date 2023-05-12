Trial set next week for Decatur lawyer accused of killing his mother

Former Decatur attorney Richard Merritt is set to stand trial for the murder of his mother, Shirley Merritt, 77, next week.

The high-profile case, which shocked the community back in 2019, will take place in DeKalb County Superior Court, with Judge Courtney Johnson presiding.

Merritt faces a slew of charges, including malice murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

The charges arise from an incident in which he allegedly stabbed and beat his mother to death at her DeKalb home.

While the trial is slated to kick off on Monday, May 15, potential scheduling conflicts might push the start of jury selection to later in the day or even to Tuesday, May 16.

The case has drawn much attention in metro Atlanta, given Merritt’s former standing in the legal community.