Who is going door to door in Norcross?

The Gist: The next few days in Norcross will see Working America, a community affiliate of the AFL-CIO, conducting a local door-to-door call-to-action drive.

This nonprofit labor organization aims to enhance education and push for legislative and political advocacy to support key issues affecting working families.

What Is Happening?: Working America, known for fighting for good jobs, living wages, secure pensions, and affordable health care, among others, intends to raise awareness and drum up support through their canvassing efforts. The organization gave a heads up to the city, which is now informing residents about the upcoming activities.

By The Numbers:

The canvassing operations are scheduled to take place mostly during the late afternoon and evening, ending by 8 p.m.

The organization is affiliated with the AFL-CIO, a national trade union center representing 12.5 million working Americans.

There are a total of about 153 million working Americans. The AFL-CIO represents 8.17% of American workers.

Why It Matters: The rights of these canvassers are constitutionally protected, meaning they are not required to register or secure a permit to conduct these activities. This protection is based on the idea that this type of political speech is a fundamental part of democratic society. It is therefore essential for residents to be aware of their presence and their rights.

What’s Next?: Canvassers will be identifiable by their prominently displayed picture identification cards as they make their rounds. Norcross residents can expect to see them in their neighborhoods in the coming days. As always, individuals have the right to engage in conversation or politely decline.

This is a heads-up to the community to ensure everyone is informed and not taken by surprise by the door-to-door visits.