Odor Relief in Sight for Rock Mill Neighborhood

Relief is near for Rock Mill as DeKalb County Sanitation halts work in a waste cell at Seminole Landfill. The cell will be sealed with dirt and grass, stopping waste buildup near the homes.

A new cell, built since November 2022, is set to be done by June 1. The cell sits 300 feet from the buffer zone, which should cut the smell for nearby homes.

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division will get needed reports and checks for the new cell by June 1.

Since 1977, Seminole Landfill faced odor complaints. To fight the smell, the cell gets covered with compost each day.

Gas odors are due to a new gas system, now 80 percent done. The project has 44 methane gas wells to safely trap the gas. As it wraps up, gas smells should fade, making life better for Rock Mill locals.