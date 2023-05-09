Meet the new principal at Marietta Center for Advanced Academics

MARIETTA — Heather Woods, a seasoned educator with a career spanning 22 years, has been named as the new principal of the Marietta Center for Advanced Academics.

The news was announced by the Marietta City Schools on May 9.

Woods, who has spent the last five years as assistant principal at West Side Elementary, will step into her new role in July.

Marietta City Schools Superintendent, Grant Rivera, spoke highly of Woods. “Her extensive experience and passion for education make her the perfect choice to guide our students and staff,” said Rivera. He went on to express confidence in Woods’ ability to uphold the strong reputation of the Marietta Center for Advanced Academics.

Woods’ long career in education is marked by a variety of roles. After spending over ten years as an elementary school teacher in Fulton and Cobb counties, she joined Marietta City Schools in 2013. Since then, Woods has served as a literacy specialist, academic coach, and district literacy coordinator.

Responding to her appointment, Woods expressed gratitude. “I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this remarkable staff, students, and community,” she said. She also made a commitment to continue nurturing a challenging and supportive learning environment at the Marietta Center for Advanced Academics.

Woods’ academic credentials include a Bachelor of Science in early childhood education from Georgia Southern University. She also earned a Master’s degree in Educational Leadership from the University of West Georgia, and a Specialist in Educational Leadership from Berry College.

A meet and greet event with Woods is planned for when she takes up her new role in July.