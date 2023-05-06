A cat was rescued and 13 residents displaced after an apartment fire in Roswell

The News: A fire at the Atlantic Newtown Apartment Homes in Roswell displaced 13 residents, but quick action from local firefighters minimized damage and even saved a cat.

What Happened?: At 12:22 a.m. on May 6, the Roswell Fire Department responded to a blaze at the Atlantic Newtown Apartment Homes at 9230 Nesbit Ferry Road.

Firefighters arrived within 7 minutes, aggressively attacking the fire and searching for occupants. During the search, a cat was rescued from the apartment where the fire originated.

By The Numbers:

6 apartment units were affected by smoke and water damage

13 residents displaced, including 10 adults and 3 children

1 cat rescued by firefighters from Rescue 24

Why It Matters: The prompt response and coordinated efforts of the North Fulton County public safety agencies contained the fire to a single unit and its attic space, preventing further damage and injury. Roswell Fire Chief Joe Pennino praised the teamwork and efficiency displayed during the incident.

What’s Next?: The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents, while the Roswell Fire Department’s Fire Marshal’s Office investigates the cause of the fire. In the meantime, the fire department urges residents to test their smoke alarms monthly and ensure they are less than ten years old. For more fire safety information, visit www.roswellgov.com/fire or www.NFPA.org.