Part of Kimball Bridge Road in Alpharetta will be closed for a year

ALPHARETTA — North Fulton drivers, brace yourselves for a year-long closure of Kimball Bridge Road over Ga. 400, starting May 8, as a new bridge is constructed to accommodate the Ga. 400 Express Lanes Project.

The Project: The Georgia Department of Transportation will replace the current bridge over the highway on Kimball Bridge Road, which means motorists can expect lane shifts and reduced speeds on Ga. 400 beginning May 6. The new bridge will feature two travel lanes in each direction, a center median, wide sidewalks on both sides, improved lighting, and decorative elements.

By The Numbers:

Demolition and construction of the new bridge will take 365 days to complete.

A reduced speed limit of 55 mph will be implemented along the entire stretch of Ga. 400 in Alpharetta.

Why It Matters: The closure of Kimball Bridge Road is necessary for the construction of a new bridge that will accommodate the Ga. 400 Express Lanes Project, providing better traffic flow and improving overall mobility in the area.

What’s Next?: Starting May 6, GDOT will restripe a section of Ga. 400 between Haynes Bridge Road and Old Milton Parkway to ensure the safety of the public and construction crews.

From May 8 forward, Kimball Bridge Road will close to all traffic between North Point Parkway and Northwinds Parkway, with detours available via North Point Parkway or Northwinds Parkway to either Old Milton Parkway or Haynes Bridge Road.

The closure is expected to last for a full year. For more information about the GA400 Express Lanes Project, visit GDOT’s project page at https://0001757-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/.

About Alpharetta: Nestled in the northern suburbs of Atlanta, Alpharetta is a vibrant city with a population of roughly 67,000 residents. The community takes pride in its educational accomplishments, with 95% of its citizens being high school graduates and 63% possessing college degrees. Alpharetta boasts a median household income of $100,000, demonstrating the city’s robust economy and skilled workforce.