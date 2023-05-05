King Charles’ coronation is tomorrow. Georgia residents don’t care

The Gist: Georgia ranks as the fifth least interested state in the upcoming coronation of King Charles, according to a recent study by Gambling.com, which analyzed Google search volumes for the new British Head of State across the United States.

What Happened?: As King Charles prepares for his coronation on Saturday, Gambling.com analyzed Google search volumes for the new British Head of State across the United States. Georgia emerged as one of the states with the least interest in the royal event.

By The Numbers:

Vermont claimed the highest King Coronation Score at 86.2 out of 100.

Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Maine followed with scores of 83.7, 80.9, and 78.6, respectively.

Georgia ranked as the fifth least interested state in the coronation.

The phrases “Prince Charles” and “King Charles” were each searched about 400,000 times in the U.S. over the past year, totaling around 4.8 million annual searches.

Why It Matters: The study reflects the varying levels of fascination with the British Royal Family among Americans. While some states, like Vermont, show a high interest in the royal happenings, others, such as Georgia, are less captivated by the events across the Atlantic Ocean.

What’s Next?: As King Charles’ coronation takes place on Saturday, it remains to be seen whether Georgia’s interest in the event will change or maintain its current level. The study serves as an interesting indicator of the diverse perspectives among Americans when it comes to the British Royal Family.