Kendall Jenner Goes Pantless for the 2023 Met Gala

Kendall Jenner headed out to the 2023 Met Gala without pants, but it was all in the name of high fashion.

What may be a nightmare for some (forgetting to put on pants before leaving the house) was quickly proven to be a bold fashion statement during one of the year’s most anticipated events.

Jenner, 27, was one of many celebrities to have stolen the show–at least while they were on the carpet–donning nothing but a black and white sequin tuxedo-inspired onesie with dramatic bell sleeves and a white collar (an important detail for those fans of this year’s theme), along with a pair of super chunky gothic style platform boots.

Her cheeky outfit nailed the show’s theme, dedicated to the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Lagerfeld, who is best known for his work as a creative director for Chanel among other critically-acclaimed collaborations, was also recognized for his signature style that included Edwardian and gothic-inspired suits always paired with a white collar, gloves, ponytail and other distinctive accessories.

Other celebrities that clearly understood tonight’s assignment include Olivia Wilde and Emily Ratajkowski.

But fans weren’t just talking about who nailed execution of the theme, they had a lot to say about who was there and what they were wearing in general. Some of the biggest moments of the night include, Karlie Kloss announcing her second pregnancy, Doja Cat arriving dressed as Lagerfeld’s pet and Kim Kardashian returning to the event following last year’s controversial decision to wear a dress originally belonging to Marilyn Monroe.

