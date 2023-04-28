Storms expected in Georgia today and this weekend

As springtime brings fluctuating weather conditions to Georgia, isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected to affect parts of North and Central Georgia today and tonight. Although severe weather is not anticipated in these regions, a few stronger storms may develop in East and Southeast Georgia.

Over the weekend, southern Georgia will face an increased risk of severe weather as multiple rounds of thunderstorms are forecasted. The greatest impacts are predicted to occur in the southern half of the state, with the potential for severe storms between Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

Residents in affected areas are encouraged to stay vigilant and monitor local weather reports for updates. Emergency management officials are prepared to respond to any incidents that may arise during these weather events.

As Georgians prepare for potential severe weather, businesses and homeowners should take necessary precautions, such as securing outdoor furniture and other belongings, to minimize potential damage. Motorists are also advised to exercise caution while driving in heavy rain and be aware of possible flash flooding in low-lying areas.