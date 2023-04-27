Shootout in Thomson Grocery Store Parking Lot Leaves One Injured

THOMSON — A heated argument between two men escalated into a shootout in the parking lot of KJ’s Market IGA on West Hill Street, leaving one person injured.

The shooting occurred on Wednesday at about 3:24 p.m.

In response to the shooting, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has launched an aggravated assault investigation.

The injured man managed to drive himself to Piedmont-McDuffie Hospital before being transferred to an Augusta hospital for further treatment due to the severity of his injuries.

The Thomson Police Department is actively searching for the second man involved in the altercation. As the GBI’s investigation continues, they are urging anyone with information to come forward and contact them at 706-595-2575.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), visiting the GBI’s website at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the “See Something, Send Something” mobile app.

Thomson, the county seat for McDuffie County, is located approximately 120 miles east of Atlanta and has a population of around 6,700 residents.