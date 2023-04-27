Grady is opening two new outpatient centers in Atlanta

The Gist: Grady Health System is set to open two new outpatient centers in central and south Fulton County, expanding access to primary and specialty care for Atlanta residents.

What Happened?: To address the growing healthcare needs in metro Atlanta, Grady will open the Lee + White Outpatient Center at 1000 Lee St. SW and the Cascade Outpatient Center at 3355 Cascade Rd. The GA-AIDE directed payment program provided necessary funding from federal and state partners.

By The Numbers:

The Cascade location will open by July 2023

The Lee + White location will open in late 2023

With these additions, Grady will operate eight outpatient centers in metro Atlanta

Why It Matters: The new centers come in response to increased demand for healthcare resources south of I-20, following the closure of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center South and Atlanta Medical Center. They will offer comprehensive primary care and specialty services, such as cardiology, HIV services, mammography, rehabilitation, x-ray, lab, and pharmacy.

The Last Word: From Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens: “Grady’s new outpatient centers—and the sense of urgency in ensuring they are fully operational by the end of this year—reflects their values and continued commitment to Atlanta’s communities. They understand the need for primary, urgent and specialty care below I-20 and have met the moment. Thank you to Grady and all of our partners while we continue to work with an array of stakeholders to bring another hospital to our city—the group project that is Atlanta.”