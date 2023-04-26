How does Georgia’s gas tax stack up to other states?

Last June, the average price of a gallon of gasoline in the United States exceeded $5 for the first time in the nation’s history. The two biggest causes were the gradual end of the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, resulting in Western nations imposing embargoes on Russian oil, with the U.S. banning Russian oil entirely in March 2022.

Since then, gas prices have fallen back down, but remain well above any pre-pandemic monthly average going back more than five years. Depending on the state, the average amount Americans are paying at the pump varies from a little over $3 to nearly $5. That variance is largely the result of different transportation and refining costs and, of course, taxes.

While the federal government levies a tax of 18.4 cents on every gallon of gas sold in the United States, each state adds on its own excise tax on top of that. State-imposed gas taxes and fees can account for anywhere from 2.3% of the total cost of gas to 16.5%, depending on where you live.

In Georgia, gasoline is taxed at a rate of 31.20 cents per gallon, the 18th highest among states. With a gallon of gas costing an average of $3.38 in Georgia in mid-April 2023, state gas taxes account for about 9.2% of the total cost of fuel.

Based on data from the Federal Highway Administration, fuel consumption was around 825 gallons per licensed driver in 2021, meaning the typical motorist spent an estimated $257 in state gas taxes alone that year.

Data on average state gas taxes as of April 2023 from business tax compliance platform IGEN. State gas taxes do not include the federal gas tax of 18.4 cents per gallon. Supplemental data on the average price of regular gas by state came from AAA and is current as of April 11, 2023. Data on motor fuel consumption and the number of licensed drivers used to calculate annual motor fuel consumption per licensed driver by state came from the Federal Highway Administration and is for 2021.

Rank State Gasoline tax (cents per gal.) Avg. cost of a gal. of regular gas; April 2023 ($) State gas taxes as pct. of gas price (%) State gas tax spending per capita ($) 1 Pennsylvania 61.10 3.70 16.5 419 2 California 53.90 4.89 11.0 342 3 Washington 49.40 4.40 11.2 284 4 Maryland 42.70 3.54 12.1 295 5 Illinois 42.30 3.98 10.6 296 6 New Jersey 42.10 3.40 12.4 283 7 North Carolina 40.50 3.44 11.8 329 8 Ohio 38.50 3.66 10.5 303 9 Oregon 38.00 3.99 9.5 275 10 West Virginia 37.20 3.58 10.4 433 11 Utah 36.40 3.67 9.9 295 12 Florida 35.23 3.58 9.8 243 13 Rhode Island 34.00 3.36 10.1 196 14 Indiana 33.00 3.59 9.2 322 14 Montana 33.00 3.31 10.0 341 16 Vermont 32.37 3.45 9.4 241 17 Idaho 32.00 3.55 9.0 303 18 Georgia 31.20 3.38 9.2 257 19 Wisconsin 30.90 3.48 8.9 253 20 Maine 30.00 3.43 8.8 240 21 Nebraska 29.00 3.42 8.5 293 22 Michigan 28.60 3.61 7.9 199 23 Minnesota 28.50 3.42 8.3 224 24 Alabama 28.00 3.28 8.5 298 24 South Carolina 28.00 3.32 8.4 265 24 South Dakota 28.00 3.43 8.2 322 24 Virginia 28.00 3.46 8.1 249 28 Iowa 27.00 3.41 7.9 279 29 Kentucky 26.60 3.41 7.8 274 30 Tennessee 26.00 3.31 7.9 239 31 Arkansas 24.60 3.19 7.7 245 32 Kansas 24.00 3.23 7.4 211 32 Massachusetts 24.00 3.35 7.2 146 32 Wyoming 24.00 3.34 7.2 411 35 Delaware 23.00 3.48 6.6 158 35 Nevada 23.00 4.24 5.4 176 35 North Dakota 23.00 3.38 6.8 294 38 New Hampshire 22.20 3.30 6.7 155 39 Colorado 22.00 3.50 6.3 152 39 Missouri 22.00 3.26 6.7 223 41 Connecticut 20.00 3.43 5.8 131 41 Louisiana 20.00 3.28 6.1 176 41 Texas 20.00 3.26 6.1 222 44 Oklahoma 19.00 3.28 5.8 213 45 New York 18.15 3.56 5.1 104 46 Arizona 18.00 4.42 4.1 127 46 Mississippi 18.00 3.14 5.7 221 48 New Mexico 17.00 3.55 4.8 204 49 Hawaii 16.00 4.78 3.3 82 50 Alaska 8.95 3.85 2.3 68