How does Georgia’s gas tax stack up to other states?

1 min read

Last June, the average price of a gallon of gasoline in the United States exceeded $5 for the first time in the nation’s history. The two biggest causes were the gradual end of the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, resulting in Western nations imposing embargoes on Russian oil, with the U.S. banning Russian oil entirely in March 2022.

Since then, gas prices have fallen back down, but remain well above any pre-pandemic monthly average going back more than five years. Depending on the state, the average amount Americans are paying at the pump varies from a little over $3 to nearly $5. That variance is largely the result of different transportation and refining costs and, of course, taxes.


While the federal government levies a tax of 18.4 cents on every gallon of gas sold in the United States, each state adds on its own excise tax on top of that. State-imposed gas taxes and fees can account for anywhere from 2.3% of the total cost of gas to 16.5%, depending on where you live.

In Georgia, gasoline is taxed at a rate of 31.20 cents per gallon, the 18th highest among states. With a gallon of gas costing an average of $3.38 in Georgia in mid-April 2023, state gas taxes account for about 9.2% of the total cost of fuel.

Based on data from the Federal Highway Administration, fuel consumption was around 825 gallons per licensed driver in 2021, meaning the typical motorist spent an estimated $257 in state gas taxes alone that year.

Data on average state gas taxes as of April 2023 from business tax compliance platform IGEN. State gas taxes do not include the federal gas tax of 18.4 cents per gallon. Supplemental data on the average price of regular gas by state came from AAA and is current as of April 11, 2023. Data on motor fuel consumption and the number of licensed drivers used to calculate annual motor fuel consumption per licensed driver by state came from the Federal Highway Administration and is for 2021.

RankStateGasoline tax (cents per gal.)Avg. cost of a gal. of regular gas; April 2023 ($)State gas taxes as pct. of gas price (%)State gas tax spending per capita ($)
1Pennsylvania61.103.7016.5419
2California53.904.8911.0342
3Washington49.404.4011.2284
4Maryland42.703.5412.1295
5Illinois42.303.9810.6296
6New Jersey42.103.4012.4283
7North Carolina40.503.4411.8329
8Ohio38.503.6610.5303
9Oregon38.003.999.5275
10West Virginia37.203.5810.4433
11Utah36.403.679.9295
12Florida35.233.589.8243
13Rhode Island34.003.3610.1196
14Indiana33.003.599.2322
14Montana33.003.3110.0341
16Vermont32.373.459.4241
17Idaho32.003.559.0303
18Georgia31.203.389.2257
19Wisconsin30.903.488.9253
20Maine30.003.438.8240
21Nebraska29.003.428.5293
22Michigan28.603.617.9199
23Minnesota28.503.428.3224
24Alabama28.003.288.5298
24South Carolina28.003.328.4265
24South Dakota28.003.438.2322
24Virginia28.003.468.1249
28Iowa27.003.417.9279
29Kentucky26.603.417.8274
30Tennessee26.003.317.9239
31Arkansas24.603.197.7245
32Kansas24.003.237.4211
32Massachusetts24.003.357.2146
32Wyoming24.003.347.2411
35Delaware23.003.486.6158
35Nevada23.004.245.4176
35North Dakota23.003.386.8294
38New Hampshire22.203.306.7155
39Colorado22.003.506.3152
39Missouri22.003.266.7223
41Connecticut20.003.435.8131
41Louisiana20.003.286.1176
41Texas20.003.266.1222
44Oklahoma19.003.285.8213
45New York18.153.565.1104
46Arizona18.004.424.1127
46Mississippi18.003.145.7221
48New Mexico17.003.554.8204
49Hawaii16.004.783.382
50Alaska8.953.852.368
One-Time
Monthly
Yearly

Make a one-time contribution

Make a monthly contribution

Make a yearly contribution

The Georgia Sun’s articles are always free to read with no paywalls or subscriptions required. If you value our content and found this article helpful or informative, you are invited to make a voluntary contribution to support our efforts and keep our coverage free.

Choose an amount

$5.00
$15.00
$100.00
$5.00
$15.00
$100.00
$5.00
$15.00
$100.00

Or enter a custom amount

$

Your contribution is appreciated.

Your contribution is appreciated.

Your contribution is appreciated.

ContributeContributeContribute