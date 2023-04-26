Firefighters rescue dog from fire in Peachtree Corners townhomes

PEACHTREE CORNERS — A fast-moving fire tore through a two-story townhome complex in Peachtree Corners today, leaving 37 residents displaced but resulting in no injuries. Firefighters managed to rescue a dog, who was later safely reunited with its owner.

The fire erupted at 11:36 a.m. in The Fields at Peachtree Corners Apartments, at 6520 Hillandale Drive. A team of plumbers working in one of the units alerted the leasing office to the blaze, who then called 911.

Fire crews arrived on the scene within a minute and discovered heavy fire and smoke billowing from the center of the structure.

Firefighters gained access to the attic of the townhomes and worked diligently to extinguish the flames. Fire walls between the townhomes helped to minimize the damage. Crews set up multiple ladders for potential victim rescue, and a search team confirmed that there were no victims inside the units.

The fire was brought under control by 12:36 p.m., and all crews rotated through rehabilitation before returning to service. The cause of the fire has been determined to be accidental, related to work being completed by the plumbers on site.

The property leasing office is collaborating with the American Red Cross to provide assistance and temporary relocation for the 37 displaced residents.