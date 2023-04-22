Alpharetta businessman pleads guilty to bribing public officials

A 72-year-old Alpharetta businessman pleaded guilty in federal court to bribing two Atlanta city officials in exchange for steering millions of dollars of city business to his company.

Lohrasb “Jeff” Jafari, the PRAD Group’s former executive vice president, also pleaded guilty to bribing a former Dekalb County official to try and secure county contracts and evading more than $1.5 million in taxes, federal prosecutors said.

U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones is scheduled to sentence Jafari on July 19 after the businessman pleaded guilty to conspiratorial bribery, substantive bribery and tax evasion.