Catalytic Converter thieves on the loose in Duluth

DULUTH -– Gwinnett County Police Department detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest who allegedly attempted to steal catalytic converters from a neighborhood on Saint Andrews Drive in Duluth.

The two suspects were first spotted on surveillance footage on March 2, 2023, purchasing tools from a Walmart located on Jimmy Carter Boulevard. Shortly after midnight, the suspects, both described as black males in their early 20s, were seen in the area attempting to steal catalytic converters from a vehicle.

The first suspect is described as a light-skinned black male with a distinct tattoo of a partial clock covering the top of his left hand. He was seen wearing a black hoodie, shorts, socks, and sliders. The second suspect, also a black male in his early 20s, was seen wearing a blue zip-up hoodie, green sweatpants, gray socks, and green Nike slides. He has distinctive tattoos on his right hand.

Gwinnett County Police Department is urging anyone with information about the suspects’ identities or whereabouts to contact detectives at 678-442-5653. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips through Atlanta Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visiting their website at www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this case.

The Gwinnett County Police Department has been working to address the growing issue of catalytic converter thefts in the area. These thefts have become more frequent as the demand for precious metals found within the converters, such as platinum and palladium, has increased.

Gwinnett County residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police. The community plays a vital role in assisting law enforcement in identifying and apprehending those responsible for these types of crimes.

The case number for this ongoing investigation is 23-0016447.