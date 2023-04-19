An inmate at the Fulton County Jail was ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs. Here’s what we know

The Gist: The Fulton County Jail faces sweeping changes following the tragic death of inmate LaShawn Thompson — who family lawyers say was ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs and the jail — and an extensive internal investigation.

A Tragic Incident: LaShawn Thompson, arrested for misdemeanor simple battery, was placed in the psychiatric wing of the jail due to mental health issues, family lawyers say. Three months later, he was found dead in a filthy, insect-infested cell.

According to Thompson’s family, despite jail staff noticing his deterioration, no aid was administered.

The Photos: Below are photos of Thompson’s jail cell, showing the conditions he was living in at the jail.

Major Reshuffling: Sheriff Pat Labat asked for and accepted the resignations of the Chief Jailer, Assistant Chief Jailer, and Assistant Chief Jailer of the Criminal Investigative Division. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is also considering a change in medical vendors to improve inmate care.

Safety and Security Changes: On the heels of Thompson’s death, the Fulton County Board of Commissioners approved $5.3 million in investments for the jail, including:

$2.1 million for real-time tracking of detainee heart rate and blood pressure in Medical and Psychiatric Units

$485,000 for sanitizing and decontamination of medical and psychiatric observation units

$630,000 for 4D imaging to detect contraband in mail sent to inmates

$1.1 million for 91 additional jail surveillance cameras

$1 million for emergency management support with Emergency Management Services, Inc.

$869,893 approved for the next phase of the Jail Feasibility study

Ongoing Investigations: The Office of Professional Standards and Atlanta Police Department are conducting separate investigations into the circumstances surrounding Thompson’s death. Once completed, the findings will be handed over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations for review.

Moving Forward: With these changes county officials say they aim to prevent similar tragedies in the future and hold those responsible accountable. Community engagement will be increased, and collaboration between the Board of Commissioners and Sheriff Labat will be prioritized to address ongoing issues.