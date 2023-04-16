Kemp slams Trump’s fixation on 2020 Election and urges Republicans to move on

The Gist: Georgia Governor Brian Kemp urged Republican leaders to move on from former President Donald Trump’s fixation on the 2020 election and focus on issues that can win over swing voters at the Republican National Committee meeting in Nashville.

What Happened?: Kemp emphasized that discussing the 2020 election being stolen will not win over any swing voters in swing states. He said that to voters, the 2020 election is ancient history, and they are more interested in the GOP’s future vision.

The Quote: “To voters trying to pay their rent, make their car payment or put their kids through college, 2020 is ancient history,” Kemp said.

Why It Matters: As the GOP seeks to win crucial races in swing states next year, Kemp’s remarks underscore the importance of shifting focus away from past disputes and concentrating on issues that matter to voters, such as the economy and public safety.

Also, Georgia has become an unlikely swing state. The Peach State now has two Democratic senators and the majority of the state’s voters voted for Biden in the last presidential election.

Remember: Kemp was a staunch critic of Trump’s 2020 election fraud claims and defended Georgia’s election process and the 2020 election in Georgia as both fair and accurate. Prior to being elected governor, Kemp was Secretary of State and was responsible for the voting system the state currently uses.

More Info: While Trump remains a popular figure among Georgia’s GOP voters, Kemp called for Republicans to support a presidential nominee who can win a general election, give voters a reason to like the party, and focus on the future rather than the past.

This article is part of an ongoing series highlighting statements by public officials called The Public Record, where we present recent quotes by public officials or candidates. You may not be able to attend every public meeting or see every occasion where your representatives speak, but you still have a right to know what your representatives and those who hope to represent you have been saying.



“Because public men and women are amenable ‘at all times’ to the people, they must conduct the public’s business out in the open.” -Charles L. Weltner Sr., former Chief Justice of the Georgia Supreme Court