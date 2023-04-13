Carolyn Long Banks, Atlanta’s first black city councilwoman dies

Atlanta is mourning the loss of trailblazing civil rights activist Carolyn Long Banks, the first Black woman to serve on the Atlanta City Council.

Mayor Andre Dickens released a statement honoring her distinguished career and dedication to the city, saying, “Over the course of a distinguished, extensive career, Carolyn Long Banks was a woman of firsts, opening long-closed doors so that future generations could follow. A fourth generation Atlantan, she dedicated her life to serving the city she loved and improving the lives of the people who call it home.” The mayor also expressed his sympathy for Banks’ family and loved ones.

Banks’ contributions to her community were significant, with her time at Clark College, involvement in the Civil Rights Movement, and her service on the Atlanta City Council. Throughout her life, she consistently broke barriers and opened doors for future generations.

Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman acknowledged Banks’ accomplishments in a statement, saying, “I was saddened to learn about the passing of The Honorable Carolyn Long Banks. A fourth generation Atlantan, she was a history maker, becoming the first African American female member of the Atlanta City Council, paving the way for the inclusive Council that sits today. As a founding member of the Atlanta Student Movement, presidential advisor and former president of the National League of Cities, Councilwoman Banks worked tirelessly to make Atlanta work for all citizens.” Shipman expressed condolences to Banks’ family and everyone who loved her.