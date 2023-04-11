Suspect arrested in Dawson motel shooting that killed Albany teen

DAWSON — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the April 2021 shooting death of 17-year-old Ykedria Lowe at the Deluxe Inn in Dawson.

According to the GBI, 28-year-old Camry May faces charges including felony murder, aggravated assault, two counts of commission of a felony by a felon with a firearm, and eight counts of criminal street gang activity.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Dawson Police Department announced the arrest of May, a resident of Dawson, who was already being held at Hancock State Prison on unrelated charges. He has since been booked into the Terrell County Jail.

The investigation began on April 17, 2021, when the Dawson Police Department responded to a call about a girl being shot at the Deluxe Inn.

Lowe, from Albany, GA, was found to have been shot multiple times following an altercation inside one of the motel rooms and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are urging anyone with information on this case to contact the GBI in Sylvester at 229-777-2080 or the Dawson Police Department at 229-995-4414. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

