Chicago beats Atlanta in bidding for Democratic National Convention

The Democratic National Committee Tuesday announced Chicago as host city for the party’s convention next year, ending a competition that also featured Atlanta, Houston, and New York City.

In a news release, the committee cited the Midwest as a critical Democratic stronghold, forming the “blue wall” that keyed President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory and Democrats’ successes in last year’s midterm elections. While Democrats lost control of the U.S. House in 2022, they held on to their slight majority in the U.S. Senate.

“Chicago is a great choice to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention,” Biden said in a prepared statement. “Democrats will gather to showcase our historic progress including building an economy from the middle out and bottom up, not from the top down.”

“The Midwest reflects America and will give Democrats an opportunity to showcase some of President Biden and Vice President Harris’s most significant accomplishments for American families,” DNC Chair Jaime Harrison added. “I’m grateful to the leadership of Chicago’s bid for being great partners, as well as to the other cities for putting forward such strong bids.”

The convention will be held Aug. 19-22 of next year at Chicago’s United Center. Biden has said he plans to seek a second term in the White House, although no official announcement has been made.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta, hosted a delegation from the DNC last summer to make the city’s case for hosting the 2024 convention. Atlanta hosted the Democratic National Convention in 1988, when the party nominated former Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis, who lost the general election to then-Vice President George H.W. Bush.

Chicago last hosted the Democrats in 1996, re-nominating then-President Bill Clinton, who went on to defeat Republican Bob Dole to win a second term.

The Midwest will be ground zero for presidential politics next year. The Republican National Convention will held in July 2024 in Milwaukee.

