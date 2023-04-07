Norcross announces rain plan for Easter Shop Hop

The Gist: Norcross businesses are gearing up for Easter fun, with a rain plan in place just in case the skies open up on Saturday, April 8 during the Easter Shop Hop.

What Happened?: The Historic Norcross Business Association has adopted an indoor plan for their Easter festivities if heavy rain interferes with outdoor activities.

The Rain Plan:

Easter Bunny & Photos: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. at The Local Peach & 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. at 45 South Café

Balloon Twister: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Carolee’s & 12:45 – 2 p.m. at Glitter G

Face Painter: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 45 South Café

Egg Decorating: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Antique Traditions



More Information: Keep an eye out for “Eggs Inside” posters to collect eggs filled with candy, specials, or surprises at participating businesses. For more information on business specials, visit the Norcross Easter Egg Hunt & Special Needs Hunt webpage.