Violent sexual predator on the loose in Atlanta

The News: A search is underway for the individual responsible for a brutal physical and sexual assault in Atlanta, and the police are urging the public to help identify the suspect.
What Happened?: On March 30, in the vicinity of 3261 Peachtree Rd NE, the suspect carried out a violent physical and sexual assault on a victim. He is described as a dark complexion black male, donning a multi-colored shirt, black ski mask, black pants, and light-colored shoes.
By The Numbers:
- March 30, 2023: Date of the assault
- $2,000: Potential reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect
The Suspect: Below are some photos of the suspect.
Be Part of the Solution: Anyone with details on the suspect’s identity or the case can anonymously submit a tip to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. Please use case number 230890348 when providing information.
What’s Next?: The Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit will diligently investigate the case, using any leads supplied by the public to track down the suspect.
The Context
Sexual Assault Stats: Here are some statistics on sexual assault in the United States:
- Approximately 1 in 6 women and 1 in 33 men have experienced an attempted or completed rape in their lifetime (National Sexual Violence Resource Center).
- According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), someone in the U.S. is sexually assaulted every 73 seconds.
- The majority of sexual assaults occur at or near the victim’s home, with 55% of incidents taking place in this setting (Department of Justice).
- 8 out of 10 rapes are committed by someone known to the victim, such as a friend, acquaintance, or family member (RAINN).
- About 63% of sexual assaults are not reported to the police (Department of Justice).
- Young women aged 18-24 are at the highest risk of sexual assault, especially those enrolled in college (RAINN).
- Only about 5 out of every 1,000 perpetrators will be incarcerated for their crime (RAINN).
About Atlanta: As the capital and largest city of Georgia, Atlanta is home to a diverse population of about 515,000 residents. The city’s educational landscape is strong, with 88% of its inhabitants having completed high school and 49% holding college degrees. With a median household income of $60,000, Atlanta showcases a thriving economy driven by its dynamic community and extensive opportunities.
