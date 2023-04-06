Look: Golf World Reacts To The Masters’ Withdrawal News

After completing the first nine holes of the opening round, Kevin Na withdrew from the Masters.

Na was part of the first group for the 2023 Masters. He kicked off his round with a double-bogey at the first.

On the second hole of the round, Na picked up a birdie. Unfortunately, things only got worse from there, bogeying three of his next four holes.

Now that Na has officially withdrawn from the Masters, Mike Weir is playing the back nine at Augusta National by himself.

Golf fans rushed to Twitter to offer their thoughts on Na’s rough outing.

“Kevin Na took a spot from guys like Rickie Fowler and just quit at the turn….unreal,” one fan said.

“Kevin WD for illness. Sick of making bogeys more like it,” a second fan tweeted.

“Mike Weir is now living the dream. A beautiful morning walk with just you and your caddy,” a third fan wrote.

While Weir is potentially living the dream this Thursday, Na is left wondering why this week didn’t go the way he planned.

Na’s best finish at the Masters came in 2021. He was tied for 12th.