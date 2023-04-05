Meissner Corporation’s $250M Investment will Create 1,700 Jobs in Athens-Clarke County

The Gist: Meissner Corporation, a leader in advanced microfiltration and therapeutic manufacturing systems, is set to invest $250 million in a new facility in Athens-Clarke County, creating over 1,700 jobs in the next eight years.

The Details: Governor Brian Kemp announced today that Meissner Corporation will establish a new facility in Athens-Clarke County, which will more than double the company’s manufacturing footprint in the U.S.

Meissner is one of the largest privately held companies in the bioprocessing sector, and has played a crucial role in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why It Matters: This investment signals Georgia’s continued strength as a leader in industries such as life sciences. The expansion is expected boost the local economy, create jobs, and foster partnerships with educational institutions, including the University of Georgia, Georgia Institute of Technology, and Athens Technical College.

What’s Next?: Meissner’s new facility, located at the Christian Industrial Tract in Winterville, is expected to begin operations in early 2026. The company plans to hire technicians, scientists, engineers, and IT and administrative staff, and will work closely with local educational institutions to develop potential internships and collaborations.