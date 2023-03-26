Body of 4-year-old who went missing in Yellow River found

After an extensive search for the 4-year-old boy reported missing in Yellow River, search teams have sadly located the body of a child matching the description provided by the child’s mother.

The search resumed at 10:39 a.m. Sunday, with three boats deployed into the river to work alongside teams on the riverbanks. They conducted a grid search from the location where witnesses last saw the victim, downstream towards the Annistown Road bridge.

The child’s body was removed from the water and has been turned over to the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office for investigation.

Emergency crews from Gwinnett County Fire Department, Gwinnett Police Department, and DeKalb Fire Units had been working tirelessly since the initial report to locate the missing boy.

The young victim was last seen near the river at Yellow River Park, located at 3050 Juhan Road in Stone Mountain, before disappearing beneath the water’s surface.