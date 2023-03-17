The weather in Georgia this weekend will be freezing with thunderstorms

It looks like March in Georgia is definitely going out like a lion with freezing temperatures and rain in the forecast for this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a weather advisory for residents of Georgia, warning of scattered thunderstorms and a freeze watch across different parts of the state.

On Friday afternoon and evening, scattered thunderstorms are expected to hit the region, with isolated storms in central Georgia potentially becoming strong and producing gusty winds. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions and stay informed about weather updates.

In addition to the storm warning, the weather service has issued a freeze watch for portions of north Georgia, roughly along and north of I-85, effective from Friday night until 11 a.m. on Saturday morning. Sub-freezing temperatures are anticipated to affect the area, posing risks to early-season vegetation, outdoor plumbing, and sensitive plants.

The freeze watch will continue through Saturday night into Sunday morning, with sub-freezing temperatures also likely in parts of central Georgia. Residents are encouraged to protect their plants, outdoor pipes, and prepare for potentially hazardous driving conditions due to frosty roads.

Stay tuned to local weather updates and remain cautious as these weather conditions develop throughout the weekend.