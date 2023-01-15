UGA football player and staff member die in car crash, two others injured

Two members of the University of Georgia football program died early Sunday morning in a car crash in Athens.

Football player Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy died. According to UGA athletics officials, two more members of the football program were injured in the crash.

The UGA Athletic Department released the following statement on the tragedy.

“The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy. Two other members of the football program were injured in the accident. They are both in stable condition, and we will continue to monitor their status with medical personnel.

“Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department. We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time.

“The UGA Athletic Association will work with our medical team as well as our mental health and performance personnel to make sure we are providing the best support possible for our staff and student-athletes who are processing this grief. We can provide no further comment at this time but ask that everyone continue to keep those involved in your prayers.”

According to police reports, the wreck occurred at about 2:39 a.m.

“We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. Devin was an outstanding young man in every way. He was always smiling, was a great teammate and a joy to coach,” said UGA head football coach Kirby Smart. Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day. We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible.”

Willock was pronounced dead at the scene, and LeCroy died at the hospital.

“On behalf of the University of Georgia, our entire campus grieves for the loss of two young members of our campus community—student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy,” said UGA President Jere W. Morehead. “Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends. We also pray for the full recovery of those injured in this tragic accident.”