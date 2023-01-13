Everything you need to know about the UGA Championship parade on Saturday

The Dawgs will be on parade Saturday afternoon, basking in their back-to-back championship glory and hearing the applause of UGA fans.
The parade will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Lumpkin Street in Athens and will end at Sanford Stadium around 2 p.m.
For Dawg fans who don’t live in Athens or can’t travel there tomorrow, don’t worry. The parade will be streamed on SEC Network+, georgiadogs.com, and on Facebook Live, and will air on WSB-TV.
The Dawg Walk will begin at 1 p.m. and a for those who were lucky enough to snag a ticket before they sold out, the formal program in the stadium will begin at 2 p.m.
Due to ongoing construction on the South side of Sanford Stadium, there will be several changes from last year’s championship celebration:
- Dawg Walk will begin at the Baxter Street extension and proceed thru the Tate Student Center Plaza.
- Entry for this event will be through gates 1,2,3, 4, 4A and 5 only.
- Seating in the stadium will be limited to the West, East, and North stands only, in addition to reserved seating on the field.
- Due to Sanford Stadium ongoing construction, concessions will not be available. Fans are permitted to bring in one clear unopened bottle of water.
- Clear Bag Policy is still in effect.
All regular gameday procedures will be followed with campus opening up to visitors on Saturday at 7 a.m.
Parking will be available on a first come, first served basis throughout campus with the exception of Tate Center Deck, Reed Hall, Psychology-Journalism, Railroad, East Campus Road, Legion, and Stem Deck parking lots.
Fans wishing to get official Georgia Back-to-Back National Champions merchandise and memorabilia can visit the G Shop.