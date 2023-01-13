Everything you need to know about the UGA Championship parade on Saturday

The Dawgs will be on parade Saturday afternoon, basking in their back-to-back championship glory and hearing the applause of UGA fans.

The parade will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Lumpkin Street in Athens and will end at Sanford Stadium around 2 p.m.

For Dawg fans who don’t live in Athens or can’t travel there tomorrow, don’t worry. The parade will be streamed on SEC Network+, georgiadogs.com, and on Facebook Live, and will air on WSB-TV.

The Dawg Walk will begin at 1 p.m. and a for those who were lucky enough to snag a ticket before they sold out, the formal program in the stadium will begin at 2 p.m.

Due to ongoing construction on the South side of Sanford Stadium, there will be several changes from last year’s championship celebration:

Dawg Walk will begin at the Baxter Street extension and proceed thru the Tate Student Center Plaza.

Entry for this event will be through gates 1,2,3, 4, 4A and 5 only.

Seating in the stadium will be limited to the West, East, and North stands only, in addition to reserved seating on the field.

Due to Sanford Stadium ongoing construction, concessions will not be available. Fans are permitted to bring in one clear unopened bottle of water.

Clear Bag Policy is still in effect.

All regular gameday procedures will be followed with campus opening up to visitors on Saturday at 7 a.m.

Parking will be available on a first come, first served basis throughout campus with the exception of Tate Center Deck, Reed Hall, Psychology-Journalism, Railroad, East Campus Road, Legion, and Stem Deck parking lots.

Fans wishing to get official Georgia Back-to-Back National Champions merchandise and memorabilia can visit the G Shop.