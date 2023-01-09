60-year-old Kennesaw woman killed by car while walking her dog

KENNESAW — A 60-year-old woman was killed when she was hit by a car while walking her dog in Kennesaw.

The Cobb County Police Department is investigating the fatal crash that occurred Saturday at 9:06 a.m. on Wooten Lake Road at Glenlake Parkway.

According to police, Kennesaw resident Veronica Miller was walking a dog and crossing Wooten Lake Road from north to south when she was struck and killed by a blue 1999 BMW 328i that was traveling east on Wooten Lake.

Neither the dog nor driver of the BMW were injured in the crash.