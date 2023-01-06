Fire closes part of Grovetown High School

A car battery charger caused a fire at Grovetown High School in Columbia County that has closed an entire wing of the school.

According to school principal Craig W. Baker, a car battery charger caused a fire in the automotive lab located in the 500 wing of the school. The fire occurred before any students or staff had entered the building.

Fire crews responded immediately and cleared the building.

While no structural damage was reported, the school has closed the 500 wing of the building out of an abundance of caution until the smell of smoke dissipates.

Baker said students will be relocated to another area of the building and the school day will continue as normal.

Fire crews have deemed the building safe to occupy.