Parades to be held for State Champion Grovetown High School basketball team

The Grovetown High School boys basketball team will travel to several elementary and middle schools for celebratory parades Friday, March 18, after becoming GHSA AAAAAA State Champions with a win over Buford last week in Macon.

The title is one for the history books — a first, for both Grovetown High School and the Columbia County School District.

“The GTHS Basketball team as state champions serve as role models for our students as they model setting personal and team goals and working hard to achieve at high levels both on and off the court,” said Valerie Allen, Grovetown Elementary Principal, on the school parades planned for the team. “Our students can see their future selves in these exemplary athletes and hopefully this will inspire them to follow in their footsteps. Warriors lead the way!”

A special escort from local law enforcement and a crowd welcomed the team home upon their return late Friday, March 11, 2022. Team members ceremoniously cut the basketball net in the school’s gymnasium to recognize their hard-fought victory.

The team will also be recognized during the school’s spring pep rally on March 21.

“We are proud of the program Coach Douglas has created here at Grovetown High School,” said Craig Baker, Grovetown High School Principal. “It’s not just about basketball, it’s about being a good student, a good role model, both in our building and in the community. It’s inspiring to watch Coach Douglas mold these young men into the leaders they are today.”

The city of Grovetown has also recognized the team, and they are scheduled to receive special recognition by the Columbia County Board of Education at the Regular Session on April 12.

“This is a special championship for the team because we worked extremely hard for it,” said Darren Douglas, Head Coach of the Grovetown High School Boys Basketball team. “It’s a great positive event for our school and has unified our community. It is awesome to be the first basketball team in Columbia County to win a state championship, and to finish the season with a national ranking of 44.”