Georgia drivers welcome 2023 with a gas price spike

Georgia gas price average saw a spike at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $2.77 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

Monday’s state average is 7 cents more than a week ago, 20 cents less than a month ago, and 32 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $41.55 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Although gas prices increased this week drivers continue to pay $3.00 less to fill-up at the pump compared to a month ago.

“For the first time in months Georgia pump prices increased across the state. Primarily due to the winter storm that just passed which caused refineries in the south to close,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Still, Georgians are paying almost 5 dollars less for gas then this time last year. Georgia gas prices will also rise once the state ends its gas tax suspension on January 10th. How high pump prices will go after the increase is yet to be determine.”

Old Man Winter Causes Temporary Price Spike across the U.S.

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline rose by 12 cents to $3.22 (subject to change overnight). The late December winter storm and its frigid temperatures caused gas prices to spike, with refineries as far south as Texas and the Gulf Coast forced to shut down temporarily. The storm also caused holiday travelers to fuel up and hit the road early to beat the harsh weather, also leading to a spike in overall gas demand.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand rose from 8.7 to 9.3 million barrels a day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks fell by 3 million barrels to 223 million barrels. More demand and less supply pushed pump prices higher.

Regional Prices:

Atlanta: $2.77

Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Savannah ($2.91), Brunswick ($2.86) and Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.83).

Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Rome ($2.71), Athens ($2.69) and Gainesville ($2.66).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $3.22 $3.21 $3.10 $3.42 $3.28 $5.01 (6/14/2022) Georgia $2.77 $2.77 $2.70 $2.97 $3.09 $4.49 (6/15/2022) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the AAA Mobile App.

Consider paying in cash vs. credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs.

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers