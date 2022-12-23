Power restored to 120,000 Georgia residents after arctic blast

Georgia Power teams are in the field this morning working to repair damage and restore power to customers following the extremely low temperatures and severe, high winds that brought down trees causing downed powerlines and interrupting service to customers overnight.

Damage and outages are primarily concentrated in North Georgia and parts of Metro Atlanta. Power has already been restored to approximately 120,000 customers.

According to Ryan Poole, Georgia Power manager of storm center operations, “teams are working safely and as quickly as possible to restore service in these extreme winter conditions, as we continue to deal with high winds and icy roads.”

While Georgia Power’s crews in the field work to repair damage, teams at the company’s power generation plants are working around the clock to help ensure ability to meet increased demand for energy during these extremely low temperatures.

The company has also invested in a diverse energy mix to maintain high levels of reliability and, across its generation fleet, the company has proactively taken measures to protect generating units and prepare them for the high-demand season, including scheduling maintenance activities in lower demand seasons. The company also maintains a robust protection program which addresses all aspects of winter weather operations.

Tools You Can Use to Stay Informed

· Outage & Storm Center – Available at www.georgiapower.com/storm, customers can visit this site to sign up for Outage Alerts, report and check the status of outages, and access useful safety tips and information. Customers can report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938.

· Outage Alerts – Subscribe to the free Georgia Power Outage Alert service to receive personalized notifications and updates via text message.

· Outage Map – Housed within the Outage & Storm Center, Georgia Power’s interactive Outage Map provides near real-time information, allowing users to see where outages are occurring across the state and track estimated restoration times.

· Georgia Power Mobile App – Download the Georgia Power mobile app for Apple and Android devices to access storm and outage information on the go.

· @GeorgiaPower on Twitter – Follow @GeorgiaPower on Twitter for storm tips, outage updates, customer service and more.