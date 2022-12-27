FBI warns of ticket scams ahead of Peach Bowl and National Championship game

As the frenzy builds for this weekend’s Peach Bowl in Atlanta and the National Championship game in Los Angeles next month, FBI Atlanta is warning fans to be careful with their tickets.

Last year, the average price of a National Championship ticket was $3,000 according to one online ticket broker. Another online retailer pegs the current lowest price for a standing room only ticket to the 2022 Peach Bowl at $252.00. That’s a lot of cash at risk.

In the video below, Special Agent Aaron Seres talks about what happened to him as he went online looking for a ticket to the game. He warns if someone is looking for a last-minute ticket, be careful of which online seller you visit. Seres says scammers are posing online as legitimate 3rd party resellers.

“If the price seems too good to be true, it likely is,” says Seres.

Seres also has a warning for those who might be trying to sell their extra tickets online: Don’t post a photo of the ticket online.

The barcode found on most tickets is a goldmine for scammers. They can either use the information to get into the game themselves without paying you or copy the information and sell many more fraudulent tickets to other unsuspecting buyers.

The FBI says consumers should protect ticket barcodes as they would credit card numbers.